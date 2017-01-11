Congressional Aide Was Fatally Stabbed: Cook County Medical Examiner

CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of an aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski has been ruled a homicide.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Wednesday that Marianne Viverito suffered multiple stab wounds.

Viverito’s body was found Tuesday in the basement of her Oak Lawn home after police received a request for a well-being check from an out-of-state police agency. The agency indicated a woman may have been injured in a domestic fight.

Police have said Viverito’s death was an “isolated incident” and the public wasn’t in danger. Police said they had a suspect in the case, but wouldn’t release other details.

Former state senator and current Stickney Township Supervisor Louis Viverito said his 55-year-old daughter was a divorced mother of two adult sons. He said her younger son was in Las Vegas when his mother’s body was found.

