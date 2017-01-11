Cubs’ Joe Maddon Looking Forward To White House Visit

(CBS) — The World Series Champion Chicago Cubs are going to the White House Monday to be honored by President Obama, and Manager Joe Maddon is looking forward to the trip.

WBBM’s Rob Hart reports.

Maddon was greeted by loud cheers at the Salvation Army Freedom Center on the West Side, where he was serving meals as part of his “Thanksmas” dinner for the homeless.

He says it’s been a short, action-packed offseason, thanks to the World Series.

Maddon says he’s been stopped by Cub fans telling him what the World Series Championship means to them.

“Even like pumping gas, in the RV, in a truck stop, you’re going to get people recognize me, and they come up with different stories about what it means to them or their family,” he says.

He says President Obama may be a White Sox fan, but there are plenty of Cubs fans on his staff.

It will be Maddon’s third trip to the White House and his second time meeting President Obama. He met Obama at the All Star Game in St. Louis in 2009.