Family Of Missing Chicago Woman Fears She Was Abducted

CHICAGO (CBS) – Community activists passed out flyers Wednesday in hopes it will lead to information about a missing Chicago woman.

Thirty-three-year-old Joanna Wright was last seen on Dec. 18, walking down 64th between Talman and Rockwell.

Her longtime partner says witnesses have told her they believe Wright was abducted.

“She was approached by three to four people put her in the car and she was screaming for help,” Cierra Mobley says.

Police are not yet calling this a kidnapping, but detectives say they’re trying to obtain private video surveillance.