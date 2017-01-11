Five Shot — 1 Fatally — On Southwest Side

January 11, 2017 6:56 PM

(STMW) — A Brighton Park neighborhood shooting left one person dead and at least four more wounded Wednesday evening on the Southwest Side, officials said.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the intersection of Archer and Western, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Cmdr. Frank Velez.

One person shot was dead at the scene, Velez said. Two more were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and another two were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, with one critical and the other in good condition.

Chicago Police did not immediately have information on the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

