Freezing Rain Advisory In Effect Until Midnight For Northern Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory from 5 p.m. Wednesday to midnight for parts of Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane counties, including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Waukegan, Oregon, DeKalb, Aurora and Elgin. The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday until midnight.

For Freezing Rain Advisory. Rain will change to freezing rain after 5 pm and continue at times this evening. pic.twitter.com/9Eb8xLJ8d9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 11, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a special statement stating, “Rain showers may transition to freezing rain late this afternoon and evening as a slow moving cold front will slide south from Wisconsin.”

No significant ice accumulations are expected, but minor ice may cause slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges, NWS Chicago said. A tenth of an inch of less of ice accumulation is expected. If the cold air arrives sooner, ice impacts may be greater. Travel will be hazardous Wednesday evening.

Rain increases this afternoon, some freezing rain possible tonight into Thursday. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/yLrnqC7UlC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 11, 2017

A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or dizzle will cause travel difficulties.

The NWS Chicago warns drivers to be prepared for slippery roads, and to slow down and use caution while driving.