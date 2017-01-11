Man Climbs Fence At Lincoln Park Zoo Seal Pool; Cited For Trespassing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was cited for trespassing Wednesday morning, after climbing over a railing at the seal pool at Lincoln Park Zoo, and getting into an argument with security when he was told to step back.
Zoo officials said the man climbed over a railing at the Kovler Seal Pool around 11:30 a.m., but said he never made contact with the seals.
Police said the man was taking pictures when he climbed over the railing to get a better picture.
Security guards told the man to step back, and although he did, he “mouthed off” to security, so the zoo called police, according to Chicago Police News Affairs.
Police issued the man an administrative ordinance violation for trespassing.