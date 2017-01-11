Man Critically Wounded In Gage Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
At 2:34 a.m., the 31-year-old was walking in the 2800 block of West 55th Street when a white vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in the leg and chest and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)