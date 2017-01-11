Some Urge Illinois Marching Band To Avoid Trump Inaugural Parade

January 11, 2017 10:54 PM By Vince Gerasole
Inaugural Parade

(CBS) – The Olivet Nazarene University marching band has been invited to Donald Trump’s inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., but some want the school to decline the offer.

They aren’t necessarily 76 trombones, but they are getting ready to lead the big parade – the presidential inaugural parade in Washington D.C.

The Olivet Nazarene Tiger marching band led off London’s New Year’s Day parade last year but this feels different.

The band applied before election day, learned they were selected over Christmas break, and still aren’t sure exactly when they’ll perform.

“I know we are going to be in sector four, but I don’t know what that means,” says Matthew C. Stratton, director of athletic bands.

Reaction hasn’t been completely harmonious. Some alums started an online petition for the school to pull out of the parade, saying Trump’s behavior is at odds with the Christian university’s teachings.

“We value all opinions, and that is the point of a university,” says junior Tori Kober.

Coming from a religious background, many feel their presence and their music can help a nation heal step by step.

“Be an example for everyone and show positivity can come through, no matter the environment around the election,” Austin Brown says.

The band and marching units are 170 strong. They’ll be marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, playing their signature song, The Chicago Tribune March.

