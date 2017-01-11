LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Trump Rails Against ‘Fake News,’ Previews His White House Agenda

January 11, 2017 5:05 PM By Derrick Blakley
Filed Under: CNN, Derrick Blakley, Donald Trump, Obamacare, Press Conference, Vladimir Putin

CHICAGO (CBS) — In his first news conference since July, President-elect Donald Trump strongly denied reports that Russia obtained compromising personal and financial information about him.

“It’s all fake news, it’s phoney stuff, it didn’t happen,” Trump said during the press conference Tuesday morning. “It was a group of opponents that got together, sick people, and they put that crap together.”

Trump thanked some news outlets for not showcasing the reports, but blasted CNN for publishing the information, and refused to take questions from one of their reporters, Jim Acosta.

“I’m not going to give you a question, you are fake news.” Trump told Acosta.

He defended his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what folks, that’s called an asset, not a liability,” said Trump. “Do you honestly believe Hillary would be tougher on Vladimir Putin than me? Does anybody in this room really believe that? Give me a break.”

Trump also outlined plans to divorce himself from his extensive business empire by forming a trust to turn control over to sons, Don and Eric. According to the President-elect’s attorney, Sheri Dillon, the two will be responsible for making decisions for the duration of the presidency without any involvement from their father.

The company will continue to expand its domestic business by not participating in any deals abroad. Additionally, Trump vowed to move quickly to not only repeal, but also replace, Obamacare.

“Obamacare is the Democrats’ problem,” Trump said. “We’re going to take the problem off the shelves for them; we’re doing them a tremendous service by doing it.”

Trump also promised to build a wall along the Mexican border and eventually make Mexico pay for the project.

More from Derrick Blakley

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia