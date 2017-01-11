Trump Rails Against ‘Fake News,’ Previews His White House Agenda

CHICAGO (CBS) — In his first news conference since July, President-elect Donald Trump strongly denied reports that Russia obtained compromising personal and financial information about him.

“It’s all fake news, it’s phoney stuff, it didn’t happen,” Trump said during the press conference Tuesday morning. “It was a group of opponents that got together, sick people, and they put that crap together.”

Trump thanked some news outlets for not showcasing the reports, but blasted CNN for publishing the information, and refused to take questions from one of their reporters, Jim Acosta.

“I’m not going to give you a question, you are fake news.” Trump told Acosta.

He defended his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what folks, that’s called an asset, not a liability,” said Trump. “Do you honestly believe Hillary would be tougher on Vladimir Putin than me? Does anybody in this room really believe that? Give me a break.”

Trump also outlined plans to divorce himself from his extensive business empire by forming a trust to turn control over to sons, Don and Eric. According to the President-elect’s attorney, Sheri Dillon, the two will be responsible for making decisions for the duration of the presidency without any involvement from their father.

The company will continue to expand its domestic business by not participating in any deals abroad. Additionally, Trump vowed to move quickly to not only repeal, but also replace, Obamacare.

“Obamacare is the Democrats’ problem,” Trump said. “We’re going to take the problem off the shelves for them; we’re doing them a tremendous service by doing it.”

Trump also promised to build a wall along the Mexican border and eventually make Mexico pay for the project.