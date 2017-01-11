Two Men Shot In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot Wednesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 9:34 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Lockwood, according to Chicago Police.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the right forearm, and a 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right hip, according to police.
Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)