Victim In Chain Of Carjackings Recalls Encounter With ‘Psychopath’

(CBS) –– A victim in a carjacking who came face-to-face with his attacker speaks out about his frightening experience.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

Tony Shavers says his life flashed before his eyes, as a man with a gun took his 2002 Buick Rendevous in a carjacking Tuesday.

Shavers says he had parked to head into a West Side pharmacy.

“I was getting ready to close my door. He pops right up. He said, ‘You know what this is. He said, ‘Mother (expletive), give me the keys! … I said, ‘You got ’em! You got ’em!’”

The suspect headed to a South Loop Target in Shavers’ minivan. Once there, the man carjacked a woman on the second level of a parking garage. She screamed her baby was in the car and reached for the car seat while the man fired shots around her, then took her car.

It turns out the suspect had a string of carjackings under his belt. Before Shavers’ minivan was taken, the suspect:

-Stole a car that was left running in suburban South Holland

-Drove to 130th & Stony, got in an accident and stole that driver’s car

-Headed to Hegewisch, where he carjacked a woman.

Shavers says the suspect is a “psychopath, a maniac.” The carjacker even messed his transmission, says Shavers, who now to find the money to get it repaired.

“The quicker they get him off the street, the better,” Shavers says.

Chicago police say they’re still looking for the carjacking suspect and the investigation continues.