Bulls’ Dwyane Wade 2nd Among Guards, Jimmy Butler 5th In Frontcourt In Fan Voting For All-Star Game

(CBS) Bulls guard Dwyane Wade remains on track to become at All-Star for the 13th time.

In the second returns of All-Star fan voting, Wade was second among guards in the Eastern Conference. He tallied 514,866 votes, trailing the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving (971,362 votes) among guards. LeBron James leads everyone with more than 1.06 million votes. Also among the top three in the frontcourt in the East is Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cleveland’s Kevin Love.

Bulls forward Jimmy Butler is fifth in the East in the frontcourt with 400,448 votes. An All-Star each of the past two years, Butler is averaging a career-high 25.0 points, the 10th-best mark in the NBA. He’s also averaging 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Wade is averaging 18.7 points in his first season with the Bulls.

Fan voting no longer accounts for entirely choosing the All-Star Game starters. Fans now account for 50 percent, with media and players each accounting for 25 percent as well.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Below are the full voting returns.