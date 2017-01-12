Chicago Museum Displays Rare Critters As Part Of 160th Anniversary

(CBS) — Animals native to the Chicago area nearly 200 years ago will be on-display beginning Friday at an area museum.

A vault of rare species is being unlocked for public eyes — briefly — WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s Dawn Roberts says they have drawers full of species collected as far back as the 1830s. The specimens include a long-tailed weasel, a striped skunk, a chipmunk and a fox.

Roberts says scientists have found the collection very useful.

The vault of rare species will only be on display through Saturday, in recognition of the museum’s 160th birthday.