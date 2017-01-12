Freezing Rain Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Illinois, Indiana And Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan throughout the late morning.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Lake, Porter, Iroquois, Ford, Newton and Jasper counties.; including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Waukegan, Oregon, DeKalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Chicago, Ottawa, Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac, Gary, Valparaiso, Watseka, Paxton, Morocco and Rensselaer. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Freezing drizzle and a period of light freezing rain are likely from sunrise through mid-morning, according to the NWS Chicago. Ice accumulations are expected up to a tenth of an inch. Ice accumulation will make travel hazardous.

It's slippery outside so please exercise caution if you are traveling whether on foot or driving! pic.twitter.com/m0JE9Er1Nk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2017

Rain and thunderstorms will move quickly Thursday morning through northern portions of Illinois and Indiana. The surface temperatures have fallen below freezing. Sleet is occuring in some ares where the storms and showers are stronger, according to the NWS. Freezing rain and sleet will combine to make both roadways and walkways slick.

Freezing rain and sleet have made for very slick roads early today. Precip should move out by mid to late morning. pic.twitter.com/Nf7cJC6IyY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2017

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has also issued a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CST Thursday morning for La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall and Berrien counties including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, Sound Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Knox, North Judson, Bass Lake, Winamac, Francesville, Medaryville, Plymouth, Bremen, Culver and Niles. Periods of light freezing rain or drizzle is expected Thursday through mid-morning. Pockets of moderate to locally heavy freezing rain are possible, according to the NWS. Most locations will see only light ice accumulations, but isolated amounts up to a tenth of an inch are possible.

Areas of freezing rain this morning resulting in slick roads and hazardous travel conditions. Exercise caution! pic.twitter.com/IXepaUkJeA — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 12, 2017

The National Weather Service in Indiana warns that rain will quickly freeze on untreated or less traveled surfaces. It only takes a small amount of ice to create hazardous driving conditions. The NWS warns drivers to use extreme caution, slow down and allow for extra travel time.

Area of freezing rain will move into nw Indiana and sw Michigan this morning causing icy roads and sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/FhKnTjxRQG — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 12, 2017

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan has also issued a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. EST Thursday afternoon for Clinton, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties including the cities of St. Johns, Hastings, Charlotte, Lansing, South Haven, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Jackson. Freezing rain with icing of a tenth of an inch or less is expected, according to the NWS.

A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or dizzle will cause travel difficulties.

The NWS Chicago warns drivers to be prepared for slippery roads, and to slow down and use caution while driving.