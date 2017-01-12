Freezing Rain, Ice Cause Many Delays On Metra Trains

CHICAGO (CBS) — The freezing rain, ice accumulation and falling temperatures have caused many Metra lines to experience delays on Thursday.

Metra’s South Shore trains were delayed Thursday morning due to ice on the overhead wire. Officials said Metra will honor South Shore tickets.

Metra Alert ME – Metra Will Honor South Shore Tickets On All Electric District Trains In and Out of Chicago Until Further Notice — Metra Electric (@metraMED) January 12, 2017

We are still experiencing problems with ice on the overhead wire. Metra will be honoring our tickets today. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) January 12, 2017

“Due to extreme weather conditions that have not improved South Shore Line Service is temporally suspended until further notice. We anticipate resuming service later today as weather improves. All trains will now return east to discharge passengers to their originating stations. South Shore regrets having to take this action, but weather conditions did not permit us to provide a reasonable level of service,” Metra’s South Shore Line said in a statement.

Due to conditions that have not improved train service is temporally suspended until further notice… — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) January 12, 2017

Metra’s train tracking system was down Thursday morning for all lines. It was restored before 9 a.m. Metra told passengers to refer to alerts for major delays due to weather conditions.

Metra Alert – Metra Alert – Train tracking system is currently down. Metra personnel is working to resolve the issue. — Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) January 12, 2017

Metra Alert – The Metra tracking system has been restored. Please refer to alerts for major delays due to weather conditions. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) January 12, 2017

Metra’s platform PA announcement system experienced communication issues due to the weather. Metra said they are working to investigate the problem and correct any communication issues at this time. Metra advised riders to use the website for more information on delays.

Metra Alert – Platform PA Announcement System Possibly Experiencing Communication Issues Due To Weather Conditions — Metra UPN (@metraUPN) January 12, 2017

Metra’s Electric District’s inbound and outbound trains are operating with extensive delays due to weather related conditions. The delays on this line are averaging anywhere between 20-70 minutes.

Metra Alert ME – Inbound and Outbound Trains Operating With Extensive Delays,Weather Related Conditions – REVISED — Metra Electric (@metraMED) January 12, 2017

Metra’s Rock Island’s inbound and outbound trains are operating with delays approximately 15 to 25 minutes late due to earlier mechanical issues on a train from Joliet and inclement weather conditions.

Metra Alert RI – Inbound And Outbound Trains 15 to 25 Minutes Late – Earlier Mechanical Problems and Inclement Weather Conditions — Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) January 12, 2017

Metra’s UPN line train #332 is delayed 15-30 minutes due to switch problems.

Metra Alert UP-N – Train #332, Sched. to Arrive Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:56 AM – 15 to 20 Minute Delay Due to Switch Problems — Metra UPN (@metraUPN) January 12, 2017

And the #319 Metra UPN train has a 30-35-minute delay for earlier switch problems.

Metra Alert UP-N – Train #319 Scheduled to Arrive Waukegan at 9:54 A.M. – 30-35 Minute Delay – Earlier Switch Problems — Metra UPN (@metraUPN) January 12, 2017

Metra’s MDN and MDW lines were experiencing delays Wednesday night into Thursday morning with dispatch problems. Delays ranged between 10-45 minutes.

Metra Alert MD-N – Inbound/Outbound Trains May Be Operating 10-45 Minutes Behind Schedule, Earlier Problems With Dispatching Department — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) January 12, 2017

Metra Alert MD-W – Outbound Trains May Be Operating 10 to 25 Behind Schedule, Earlier Problems with Dispatching Department — Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) January 12, 2017

Metra said they apologize for the inconvenience. They are hoping to correct all problems and have all line running later Thursday once the weather improves.