Inclement Weather Causes Delays At O’Hare, Midway Airports

CHICAGO (CBS) — Both Chicago airports are experiencing delays on Thursday due to inclement weather.

O’Hare International Airport has cancelled 28 flights as of 10:20 a.m. The airport is experiencing delays with an average time of 24 minutes. Midway Airport has cancelled 42 flights and is experiencing delays with an average time under 15 minutes.

Due to snow/ice, airlines at ORD report minor delays and cnxld flights. Confirm flight status w/ your airline. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) January 12, 2017

Due to snow/ice, airlines at MDW report some minor delays. 40+ cnxld flights. Confirm flight status w/ airline. — Midway Intl. Airport (@fly2midway) January 12, 2017

The cancellations are caused from ice accumulation after overnight and early morning freezing rain and sleet.

The National Weather Service issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for a large part of the Midwest that ended at 9 a.m.

Due to colder temperatures, all forms of travel have been affected. Roadways, runways and walkways will be slick. It is recommended to leave yourself enough time ahead of travel and be cautious of conditions.