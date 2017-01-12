LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Inclement Weather Causes Delays At O’Hare, Midway Airports

January 12, 2017 10:29 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Both Chicago airports are experiencing delays on Thursday due to inclement weather.

O’Hare International Airport has cancelled 28 flights as of 10:20 a.m. The airport is experiencing delays with an average time of 24 minutes. Midway Airport has cancelled 42 flights and is experiencing delays with an average time under 15 minutes.

The cancellations are caused from ice accumulation after overnight and early morning freezing rain and sleet.

The National Weather Service issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for a large part of the Midwest that ended at 9 a.m.

Due to colder temperatures, all forms of travel have been affected. Roadways, runways and walkways will be slick. It is recommended to leave yourself enough time ahead of travel and be cautious of conditions.

