Northwestern Beats Rutgers, 69-60

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Vic Law scored a game-high 21 points while Scottie Lindsey scored 14 and Isiah Brown came off the bench to score 11 to lead Northwestern past Rutgers, 69-60, on Thursday night.

Rutgers (11-7, 0-5 Big Ten) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and led 28-19 with 2:04 left in the half before Northwestern (14-4, 3-2) was able to cut into the lead to make it 28-25 at the break.

Northwestern went on a 6-0 run early in the second half to take its first lead of the game, 33-32, at the 17:19 mark. The Wildcats’ largest lead was 15, when they went up 62-47 with 2:52 to play.

Corey Sanders led Rutgers with 18 points while Deshawn Freeman had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Rutgers struggled to get shots to fall, shooting 31.9 percent from the floor and 65.2 percent from the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are on a six-game losing streak as they seek their first Big Ten win of the season and the first conference win for first-year coach Steve Pikiell. In their third year in the Big Ten, they are now 3-38 in league play.

Northwestern: Earning votes in the AP poll earlier this season as they try to make the first NCAA Tournament in school history, the Wildcats have won consecutive games after a two-game skid. Northwestern started the season 12-2, including a nine-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: returns home to host Iowa on Sunday.

Rutgers: Travels to Indiana on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.