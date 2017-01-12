Police: 1 Killed, 13 Wounded In City Shootings On Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least 13 other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across the city, according to Chicago Police.

The homicide happened during a mass shooting about 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Talman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, where a group of gang members “ambushed” another group of men before opening fire, according to police and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th). The four who were struck tried to flee, but they made it only to the parking lot of a vacant business at the southwest corner of Archer and Western, where an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the head died, officials said.

Two more men were taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, with an 18-year-old shot in the back and a 22-year-old shot in the face, according to police and fire officials. The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with an arm wound. Lopez said an “assault-style weapon” was used in the attack.

Wednesday’s latest shooting happened at 11:34 p.m. in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 20-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a parked vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 2800 block of West 59th Street when another male walked up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the groin area and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 21-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, stopped at a light in the 2100 block of West Chicago in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood when someone fired shots from a dark-colored SUV nearby, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and showed up at Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 4:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man were sitting inside a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Racine in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, when another vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and back and was taken to Stroger Hospital. The boy was shot in his left finger and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Both of their conditions had stabilized.

An hour earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Someone opened fire from a passing vehicle as he stood outside about 3:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 16th Street, police said. He was in serious condition at Mount Sinai.

Just before 2 p.m., someone fired shots at a 28-year-old man as he drove through the 5200 block of South Marshfield in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, grazing his forearm, police said. He declined medical attention.

About 9:30 a.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood, a 26-year-old man was shot in the forearm and a 29-year-old man was grazed across the hip in the 1300 block of North Lockwood. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Mount Sinai, police said.

Earlier Wednesday, a 31-year-old man was critically wounded in another Gage Park neighborhood shooting. He was walking about 2:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 55th Street when someone in a white vehicle shot him in the leg and chest, police said. The man was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, where a 20-year-old man heard gunfire in the 10100 block of South Parnell and realized he’d been hit in the leg. His condition was stabilized at Roseland Community Hospital, police said.

Five people were shot in the city on Tuesday. At least 96 people have been shot across Chicago in the first 11 days of the new year, leaving 13 dead.

