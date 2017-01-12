Police: Armed Robber Targeting Gage Park Restaurants

January 12, 2017 6:22 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are cautioning Southwest Side residents after a series armed robberies at Gage Park neighborhood restaurants since early December.

Someone with a gun has demanded cash from the register in the three nighttime hold-ups, according to a community alert issued Wednesday by 9th District police.

Two robberies happened in the 5400 block of South Kedzie, first on Dec. 6 and then again on Tuesday, police said. The other robbery happened Dec. 27 in the 2500 block of West 51st Street.

Police initially issued a warning last week, and then reissued the alert with a more detailed description of the suspect after Tuesday’s robbery.

He’s described as a 5-foot-4, 160- to 200-pound Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old with black hair, according to the alert. He might have a scar on his lip, has missing or dirty teeth, and was wearing black gloves with a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

