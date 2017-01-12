Police: Female Stole Vehicle, Immediately Crashed In Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Someone stole a vehicle that was left running with its keys inside Thursday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood, but crashed it on the same Northwest Side block.

About 8:30 a.m., the owner left his vehicle warming up in the 4800 block of West Warwick and a female got inside and drove off, according to Chicago Police.

She struck five parked vehicles on the same block before crashing into a house, according to police.

The suspect, whose age was not known, was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. No injuries were reported.

