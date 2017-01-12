Police Warn Of Violent Robberies In Douglas

January 12, 2017 6:30 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents of a recent string of violent robberies in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

In seven incidents, while a male was walking across a parking lot or in the area, he was approached by three males, possibly teenagers, who demanded his property, according to Chicago Police.

On some occasions, when the victim did not comply, the suspects punched, kicked or grabbed and held the victim while the suspects grabbed at their pockets, stealing cell phones and accessories, police said. The suspects also ripped backpacks off victims’ shoulders and dumped the contents, looking for items of value. The suspects then ran away.

The robberies happened:

– about 9 p.m. Oct 16. in the 3000 block of South King Drive;
– about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 3000 block of South King Drive;
– about 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 300 block of East 31st Street;
– about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 2900 block of South Indiana Avenue;
– about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 3000 block of South King Drive;
– between 2:45 p.m. and 4 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 2800 block of South King Drive; and
– about 5 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 2900 block of South King Drive.

The three suspects in the Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 robberies were described as black males, thought to be between 14 and 22 years old, standing between 5-feet-5 and 6-feet, weighing between 120 and 175 pounds, police said. Two suspects in the Oct. 31 robbery were described as black teenagers, between 15 and 17 years old, standing about 5-feet-8 and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

