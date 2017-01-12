Red, Green Line Trains Delayed Due To Track Conditions

January 12, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: CTA, delays, Green Line, Red Line, tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Trains on the Red and Green lines were temporarily delayed Thursday morning due to track conditions.

Red Line trains were halted about 5:35 a.m. between 95th and 35th streets, according to the CTA. Trains were on the move again shortly after 6 a.m., but operating with residual delays.

Green Line trains were experiencing delays while entering and exiting the 63rd/Ashland and 63rd/Cottage Grove stations, but normal service was resuming by about 6:30 a.m.

Delays on both lines were due to track conditions, the CTA said.

The National Weather Service put a freezing rain advisory into effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Freezing rain or drizzle could cause ice accumulations of up to a tenth to an inch in Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and DeKalb counties, among others.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia