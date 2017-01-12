The Bernstein Brief: A Cubs Convention Unlike Any Other

By Dan Bernstein–

(CBS) What began as a cute marketing ploy and turned into a multi-day winter carnival now has unique meaning for a Cubs team still celebrating a championship.

On the one hand, the 2017 Cubs Convention is a rekindling of the boundless glow of their recent glory, still eliciting amazement with every realization that it actually happened. Even now, fans continue to express dreamy wonder that they live in a world in which the Chicago Cubs have won the World Series, and this downtown gathering serves as just the latest tangible evidence that it’s real. More than the usual rounds of sentiment and nostalgia, it’s more validation and connection to a history redeemed.

But on the other, it’s also a marking point to remind that an entirely new and different season beckons just weeks away, and such feelings can be fleeting. An immediate past is still the past, regardless, and the fulfillment of lifelong dreams puts fans in a new and uncertain place, unable to cling to familiar comforts.

This gathering will be mostly about the 2016 Cubs, who no longer exist.

