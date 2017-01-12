The Department Of Justice Report Says CPD Violated Constitutional Rights

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Department of Justice will release Friday the results of a 13-month federal investigation on the Chicago Police Department.

The year-long investigation was launched after the city publically released video of the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song is reporting from the Chicago Police Headquarters with some of the findings.

The Department of Justice rushed to get this report done before President Obama leaves office and the details of the findings will be released Friday.

CBS News has learned Thursday morning what is inside the conclusive report.

Sources said the 13-month investigation determined the Chicago Police Department has a pattern of violated the constitutional rights of citizens.

The DOJ probe focused of CPD’s use of excessive force, its system of accountability and if there was a pattern of racial bias.

In 2014, a police officer shot Laquan McDonald 16 times. The shooting was caught on video, but it was not released until almost a year later.

Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke was charged in the murder. He pleaded not guilty, but it was this case that spurred the DOJ to look into CPD.

The DOJ was asked to get involved following the video release. They have had similar reviews in other cities and worked with their local officials to come up with resolutions enforced by a federal government. Baltimore, for instance, will announce Thursday its agreement on how to repair the city’s policing.

The new Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx spoke Wednesday night on WTTW.

“I don’t think they can do a year’s worth of work and say there is no one to enforce it,” Foxx said. “Public has to enforce it, expectation of accountability to help make our streets safer.”

Foxx continued stating the state does not want to charge cases because people want us to, “alleged defendants have the right to have a case presented in a way that is fair, victims too, not as worried about speed, as much as thoroughness.”

Attorney General Loretta Lynch is expected to make a formal announcement on Friday.

There is no word yet on what kind of recommendations the DOJ will make to the city.