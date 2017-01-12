LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Three Lake Zurich HS Employees Leaving Amid Hazing Scandal

January 12, 2017 9:51 PM By Lauren Victory
Filed Under: Hazing, Lake Zurich High School, Lauren Victory

(CBS) — A hazing scandal rocks a far northwest suburban high school and has forced the resignation of three officials there, including the dean and the athletic director.

The head football coach of Lake Zurich High School also plans to step down.

Thursday, school board members approved athletic director Rolando Vasquez’s next steps: He’ll stop working at the school in June. Assistant coach Chad Beaver, the student dean, is done in a little over a week.

The men are leaving their positions following an alleged hazing scandal among football players this fall. Published reports say a district employee witnessed a locker room incident that school officials call “egregious.”

Lake Zurich police are said to have opened up a sexual abuse investigation into the matter.

School officials declined to speak on camera but issued a statement that said, in part, “The past three months have been difficult for us.”

The district is instituting an educational program for parents, students and staff on hazing prevention.

The exiting school employees could not be reached for comment.

 

