BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet

6 Arrested When Protesters Interrupt Chicago Mayor’s Speech

January 13, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Protesters, Speech

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say six people were arrested after they disrupted Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s speech during an interfaith breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says all six arrested Friday morning at the Hilton Hotel will face trespassing charges. One of the six will also be charged with aggravated battery for becoming aggressive with an arresting officer.

The Chicago Tribune reports the protesters were housing advocates who want the City Council to be granted the power to hold the Chicago Housing Authority accountable for the amount of affordable housing the agency is creating.

The protesters halted Emanuel’s speech for several minutes. When he resumed speaking Emanuel called the protest in keeping with King’s legacy, saying, “Dr. King’s presence in Chicago was exactly about that message about housing.”

(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia