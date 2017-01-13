Chicago’s Former Top Cop Disagrees He Was ‘Unavailable’ For Feds’ Review Of CPD

(CBS) – The federal government’s damning report on the Chicago Police Department has a glaring absence: feedback from former Police Supt. Garry McCarthy.

The Department of Justice investigation into CPD began after the release of the Laquan McDonald video. Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired McCarthy amid public backlash over how the police-involved shooting was handled.

Friday, McCarthy took exception U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s notion that he was nowhere to be found during the probe. She said attempts were made to reach him, but McCarthy was “unavailable.”

“Nonsense,” McCarthy shot back when reached by CBS 2.

“They must be really great investigators if they can’t find the former superintendent of police who lives right here in River North,” he said.

McCarthy said it’s odd that his perspective wasn’t included in the report. In fact, he says, he probably should have been the first person interviewed.

He declined to comment further on the substance of the DOJ report, in case he decides to take legal action.