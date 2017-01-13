Chiefs-Steelers Game Moved To Sunday Night As Ice Storm Is In The Forecast

(CBS) The start time for the AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Steelers in Kansas City on Sunday has been moved to 7:20 p.m. CT. because of public safety concerns with an ice storm in the forecast.

The game had been originally slated for a 12:05 p.m. kickoff. By moving the game back more than seven hours, local authorities will have more time to clear the roads, the NFL said, as the weather is expected to improve as the day goes on. The two teams, the league and state and local officials collaborated on the decision.

The ice storm is expected to hit Friday and continue into Saturday in the Kansas City area.