BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet

Chiefs-Steelers Game Moved To Sunday Night As Ice Storm Is In The Forecast

January 13, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers

(CBS) The start time for the AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Steelers in Kansas City on Sunday has been moved to 7:20 p.m. CT. because of public safety concerns with an ice storm in the forecast.

The game had been originally slated for a 12:05 p.m. kickoff. By moving the game back more than seven hours, local authorities will have more time to clear the roads, the NFL said, as the weather is expected to improve as the day goes on. The two teams, the league and state and local officials collaborated on the decision.

The ice storm is expected to hit Friday and continue into Saturday in the Kansas City area.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia