‘Exorcist’ Author William Peter Blatty Dead At 89

January 13, 2017 7:38 PM
Filed Under: Exorcist, William Peter Blatty

NEW YORK (AP) — William Peter Blatty, the author of “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 89.

Blatty’s widow, Julie, says her husband died Thursday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. She says the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Blatty was a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie.

Blatty’s story of a 12-year-old-girl inhabited by a satanic force was published in 1971 and sold more than 10 million copies. The film, starring Linda Blair, came out two years later and its box office topped $400 million worldwide.

Author/producer William Peter Blatty arrives at the screening of the re-release of the classic thriller ‘The Exorcist’ Septemeber 21, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Chris Weeks/Liaison)

