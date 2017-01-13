Friday The 13th: Are You Superstitious?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Friday the 13th is upon us. But don’t despair: experts say people may actually be safer on this infamous day, despite long-held beliefs of gloom and doom.

“A lot of people think Friday the 13th is a bad thing, but hey, it may be a good thing,” said Kate Brady, Chicago.

But the fear is so real to some people, they don’t even get out of bed on a Friday the 13th, but for most, it’s just another day….or is it?? WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“I don’t have that fear. Do you have any superstitions? Uh no I don’t. How’s your day been going so far? Good so far, but I feel like after this interview it’ll go terribly because you’re reminding me it’s Friday the 13th,” said Sam Jada.

People who have a Friday the 13th superstition might have triskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13.

The connotations associated with the day are believed to have arisen in the Middle Ages. While most may not worry about the day, some remain superstitious regardless.

“Do you have any superstitions? Uh, yeah, black cats,” said Kathy Clark, Chicago.

“I don’t have any problem with Friday the 13th, but I’m superstitious of mirrors and walking under ladders,” said Andrea Wiley.

The belief is so strong that many high-rise hotels, office and apartment buildings do not have or recognize a 13th floor and airports usually do not have a 13th gate.

“Doesn’t that go back to Ancient Rome or something,” said Steve Lambert. “I know there’s a phobia, but I think it’s just silly superstition. It’s just like any other day.”

Mary Jo Adams said she actually celebrates the day.

“I’m actually going to see a scary movie tonight to commemorate Friday the 13th,” she said.

“I got married on Friday the 13th way back one, I’m divorced now,” laughed Brady. “So I guess that didn’t bring me much luck. I have no more superstitions, now though, now that the Cubs won.”

2017 will bring another Friday the 13th in October.