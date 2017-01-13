Jake Arrieta Will Miss Cubs’ White House Visit Due To Family Reasons

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta will miss the team’s visit with president Barack Obama at the White House on Monday due to family medical reasons.

Arrieta’s stay at the Cubs Convention will be short as he tends to a medical situation involving two family members. He clarified that his absence is not for political reasons.

“It’s nothing about who’s our president, who’s not,” Arrieta said on Friday at the convention.

Arrieta confirmed on Friday that he had agreed to a deal with the Cubs for $15.6 million, one which he felt was fair.

“I wanted to get it out of the way,” Arrieta said. “It’s a good deal. I didn’t want anything to linger.”

The Cubs are back in Chicago for their annual convention, which is being held at the Sheraton.

