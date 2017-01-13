BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet

Jake Arrieta Will Miss Cubs’ White House Visit Due To Family Reasons

January 13, 2017 8:03 PM By Chris Emma
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Chicago Cubs, Chris Emma, Jake Arrieta, White House

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta will miss the team’s visit with president Barack Obama at the White House on Monday due to family medical reasons.

Arrieta’s stay at the Cubs Convention will be short as he tends to a medical situation involving two family members. He clarified that his absence is not for political reasons.

“It’s nothing about who’s our president, who’s not,” Arrieta said on Friday at the convention.

Arrieta confirmed on Friday that he had agreed to a deal with the Cubs for $15.6 million, one which he felt was fair.

“I wanted to get it out of the way,” Arrieta said. “It’s a good deal. I didn’t want anything to linger.”

The Cubs are back in Chicago for their annual convention, which is being held at the Sheraton.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.

More from Chris Emma

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia