Man, 72, Charged With Sexually Abusing CFD Paramedic In Ambulance

January 13, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: aggravated battery, Attempted Criminal Sexual Abuse, Paramedic

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 72-year-old man who was injured in a South Side crash sexually abused a paramedic in an ambulance with him on the way to a hospital Wednesday night, according to Chicago Police.

Roy U. Hall, 72, faces felony charges of aggravated battery of a protected employee and attempted criminal sexual abuse, police said.

About 9:20 p.m., Hall was being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a crash near 33rd Street and King Drive when he “battered and sexually abused” a 36-year-old woman who was treating him in the ambulance, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department paramedic suffered minor injuries and was later treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Hall, of the 7700 block of South Calumet, was due in bond court Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia