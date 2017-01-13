Man Robs Bank Branch In Woodridge

January 13, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: bank robbery, Crime, Woodridge

CHICAGO (CBS) — FBI agents responded Thursday afternoon to a bank robbery in west suburban Woodridge.

The robbery happened at 4:07 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2353 63rd St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. No weapon was shown during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 190-pound white man in his 30s with brown or blond hair, and sunglasses, Croon said. He was last seen running north from the bank wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shirt and brown shoes.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia