Man Robs Bank Branch In Woodridge

CHICAGO (CBS) — FBI agents responded Thursday afternoon to a bank robbery in west suburban Woodridge.

The robbery happened at 4:07 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2353 63rd St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. No weapon was shown during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 190-pound white man in his 30s with brown or blond hair, and sunglasses, Croon said. He was last seen running north from the bank wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shirt and brown shoes.

