Report: White Sox, Todd Frazier Avoid Arbitration With $12M Deal

January 13, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Todd Frazier

(CBS) The White Sox and third baseman Todd Frazier have avoided arbitration by reaching a one-year, $12-million deal, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported.

The 30-year-old Frazier .225 with 40 homers, 98 RBIs and a .767 OPS in 158 games in 2016.

As the White Sox have embarked on a rebuilding process — marked by the offseason trades of ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox and outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals for a haul of heralded prospects — Frazier is believed to be on the trade market. His contract expires at the end of 2017.

Friday marks the final day for arbitration-eligible players and teams to reach an agreement before advancing to the next stage of the process, which involves exchanging salary figures and then trying to settle again. Arbitration hearings, if needed, take place in February. Teams typically prefer to avoid arbitration so as not to create any hard feelings with players.

