Sex Offender Charged With Sending Threats To Governor, Sheriff

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged Thursday for sending threats to Gov. Bruce Rauner and DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba, Illinois State Police said.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Eric M. Pence about 11 a.m. Thursday for sending a threatening letter to the governor, according to statements from state police and the DuPage County sheriff’s office. The investigation found that Pence also sent threatening emails to the DuPage County sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said Pence was a resident of west suburban Carol Stream.

Pence was charged with one felony count of threatening a public official for the threat to the governor, and one misdemeanor count of harassment using an electronic communication for the threats to the sheriff, authorities said.

Pence is a registered sex offender who was convicted of traveling to meet a minor, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also later convicted of electronic harassment/obscene messages after he contacted the victim in that case.

Bond for Pence was set at $250,000, according to the statement. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 23.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)