UIC, Cuban Experts Team Up To Study Children’s Health

(CBS) — The University of Illinois at Chicago is teaming up with the Cuban Ministry of Health to improve infant mortality rates in underserved communities in Chicago.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

With a grant from the Kellogg Foundation, UIC Health is teaming up with the Cuban Health Ministry to improve the chances for babies born to poor families here in Chicago.

Cuban health officials will teach doctors here how they improve health in poorer neighborhoods. Cuba has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.

Now that relations between the U.S. and Cuba have improved, U.S. Sen.Dick Durbin says the question isn’t what Americans can build or bring to Cuba, but what Cubans can bring to us.