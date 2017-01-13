White Sox Avoid Arbitration With All 5 Players Eligible

(CBS) The White Sox have avoided arbitration with all five of their arbitration-eligible players.

Chicago on Friday reached one-year deals with third baseman Todd Frazier ($12 million), right-hander Miguel Gonzalez ($5.9 million), left-handed reliever Dan Jennings ($1.4 million), right-handed reliever Zach Putnam ($1.117 million) and right-handed reliever Jake Petricka ($825,000).

Friday marked the final day for arbitration-eligible players and teams to reach an agreement before advancing to the next stage of the process, which involves exchanging salary figures and then trying to settle again. Teams typically prefer to avoid arbitration hearings so as not to create any hard feelings with players.

The 30-year-old Frazier .225 with 40 homers, 98 RBIs and a .767 OPS in 158 games in 2016. He believed to be on the trade market as the White Sox have started their rebuild in earnest.

Gonzalez, 32, was 5-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 24 appearances, 23 starts, last season. Jennings, 29, had a 2.08 ERA in a career-high 64 appearances.

The 28-year-old Petricka missed most of 2016 after having right hip surgery. He has a career 3.31 ERA.

Putnam, 29, had a 2.30 ERA in 25 appearances in an injury-plagues 2016 season. He had season-ending right elbow surgery in early August.