BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet

White Sox Avoid Arbitration With All 5 Players Eligible

January 13, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Dan Jennings, Jake Petricka, Miguel Gonzalez, Todd Frazier, Zach Putnam

(CBS) The White Sox have avoided arbitration with all five of their arbitration-eligible players.

Chicago on Friday reached one-year deals with third baseman Todd Frazier ($12 million), right-hander Miguel Gonzalez ($5.9 million), left-handed reliever Dan Jennings ($1.4 million), right-handed reliever Zach Putnam ($1.117 million) and right-handed reliever Jake Petricka ($825,000).

Friday marked the final day for arbitration-eligible players and teams to reach an agreement before advancing to the next stage of the process, which involves exchanging salary figures and then trying to settle again. Teams typically prefer to avoid arbitration hearings so as not to create any hard feelings with players.

The 30-year-old Frazier .225 with 40 homers, 98 RBIs and a .767 OPS in 158 games in 2016. He believed to be on the trade market as the White Sox have started their rebuild in earnest.

Gonzalez, 32, was 5-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 24 appearances, 23 starts, last season. Jennings, 29, had a 2.08 ERA in a career-high 64 appearances.

The 28-year-old Petricka missed most of 2016 after having right hip surgery. He has a career 3.31 ERA.

Putnam, 29, had a 2.30 ERA in 25 appearances in an injury-plagues 2016 season. He had season-ending right elbow surgery in early August.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia