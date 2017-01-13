LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Woman, Ex-Boyfriend Face Several Felonies In Spouse’s Beating, Dog’s Killing: Police

January 13, 2017 9:31 PM

(STMW) — A woman and her ex-boyfriend have been charged with multiple felonies after they allegedly staged a home invasion last year in northwest suburban Maine Township and planted marijuana and a dead dog in her husband’s vehicle.

Mehwish Memon, 30, of Des Plaines and Syed Hassan, 38, of Chicago, were each charged Tuesday with home invasion, aggravated unlawful restraint and filing a false police report, police said.

About 11:20 p.m. Dec. 30, 2016, sheriff’s police responded to Memon’s home for a report of a home invasion, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office. Investigators were told a man in a black ski mask who was armed with a gun forced his way into the home. The gunman punched Memon in the face and tied up her 32-year-old husband with packaging tape before beating him with a stick.

Investigators eventually determined Hassan was the masked intruder and Memon planned the home invasion with him, police said.

Memon and Hassan were also charged Jan. 10 in connection with a Skokie police investigation in which a dead dog, marijuana and a gun were found in Memon’s husband’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. In that case, investigators determined Memon had given Hassan a key to her husband’s vehicle and — with her knowledge — shot and killed a dog, and placed its body inside the vehicle with the gun and marijuana.

Memon’s bail was set at $200,000 and Hassan’s was set at $400,000 during an appearance in court in Skokie on Thursday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

