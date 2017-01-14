2 Men Charged With Fatal Austin Shooting In 2015

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with gunning down another man and wounding two more in an Austin neighborhood shooting that happened more than a year ago on the West Side.

Jarell Miller, 22, and Miguel Wilson, 26, face counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 24, 2015, killing of 24-year-old William Carter, according to Chicago Police, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and court records.

Carter was outside with two other men about 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Cicero when Miller and Wilson walked up and opened fire, authorities said.

Carter was shot in the upper body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 6:53 p.m. the next day, authorities said. He lived in the 1100 block of North LeClaire.

Additionally, a 26-year-old was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, and a 42-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, authorities said.

Miller had been jailed since November 2015 after being charged with a shooting during an armed robbery in west suburban Oak Park, court records show. His home address was listed in the 5900 block of West Iowa.

Wilson was arrested last June and jailed since then for allegedly threatening a public official in Chicago, records show. He lives in the 1000 block of North Lavergne.

They were charged with Carter’s murder on Wednesday and denied bail at a Friday hearing. They are scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 1.

