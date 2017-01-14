BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Car Crashes Into North Austin Barber Shop, Then Flees The Scene

January 14, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Barber Shop, Crash, North Austin, police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed Saturday into a building near North Avenue and Waller Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department received a call from a barber shop in the 5600 block of West North Avenue that a vehicle crashed into the building. Upon arrival, crews found multiple people injured inside the barber shop from the crash.

Fire crews requested an EMS plan 1 for the injured. Five people were transported, two to Stroger Hospital, two to Mt. Sinai Hospital and one to Loyola Hospital.

Chicago Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. The incident involved a Kia SUV, said to have crashed into a building located on the 5600 block of North Avenue, according to CPD. The Kia was traveling eastbound on North Avenue at a high rate speed when it attempted to turn southbound onto Waller, lost control and stuck the building.

The driver of the Kia fled the scene after the crash.

No on is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources said the Elmwood Park Police were chasing a stolen car, when the suspects lost control and drove into the barber shop.

The apartments above the barber shop were evacuated for safety.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

