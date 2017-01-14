CTA Red Line Rerouted To Elevated Tracks Due To Animal On Tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red Line subway was rerouted Saturday to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to an animal on the tracks.

A dog got underneath a train at the Red Line Armitage stop, according to the CTA. The dog was not hurt. The CTA did not want to move the train and called Animal Control.

Howard-bound Red Line trains are standing near Fullerton due to an animal on the tracks; crews working to restore service — cta (@cta) January 14, 2017

After stopping at Fullerton, CTA Red Line 95th-bound trains were diverted and made the following elevated station stops:

-Armitage

-Sedgwick

-Chicago

-Merchandise Mart

-Clark/Lake

-State/Lake

-Randolph/Wabash

-Adams/Wabash

-Roosevelt

The trains then stopped at Cermak-Chinatown and made all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan, the CTA said.

Red Line service is resuming its normal routing, via the subway, btwn Fullerton & Cermak-Chinatown after an earlier reroute. — cta (@cta) January 14, 2017

The CTA Red Line resumed normal service shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.