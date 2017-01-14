CTA Red Line Rerouted To Elevated Tracks Due To Animal On Tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red Line subway was rerouted Saturday to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to an animal on the tracks.
A dog got underneath a train at the Red Line Armitage stop, according to the CTA. The dog was not hurt. The CTA did not want to move the train and called Animal Control.
After stopping at Fullerton, CTA Red Line 95th-bound trains were diverted and made the following elevated station stops:
-Armitage
-Sedgwick
-Chicago
-Merchandise Mart
-Clark/Lake
-State/Lake
-Randolph/Wabash
-Adams/Wabash
-Roosevelt
The trains then stopped at Cermak-Chinatown and made all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan, the CTA said.
The CTA Red Line resumed normal service shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.