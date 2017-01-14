BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

CTA Red Line Rerouted To Elevated Tracks Due To Animal On Tracks

January 14, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: CTA, Red Line, Reroute Trains

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red Line subway was rerouted Saturday to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to an animal on the tracks.

A dog got underneath a train at the Red Line Armitage stop, according to the CTA. The dog was not hurt. The CTA did not want to move the train and called Animal Control.

After stopping at Fullerton, CTA Red Line 95th-bound trains were diverted and made the following elevated station stops:
-Armitage
-Sedgwick
-Chicago
-Merchandise Mart
-Clark/Lake
-State/Lake
-Randolph/Wabash
-Adams/Wabash
-Roosevelt

The trains then stopped at Cermak-Chinatown and made all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan, the CTA said.

The CTA Red Line resumed normal service shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia