BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Family Sues Driver Who Fatally Struck Bicyclist In Mount Prospect

January 14, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: lawsuit, Mount Prospect, Person Fatally Struck

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a woman fatally struck by an SUV while riding her bicycle in northwest suburban Mount Prospect last year has filed a lawsuit against the driver.

Eric T. Jakubowski filed the wrongful death suit on Friday in Cook County Circuit Court and seeks more than $100,000 in damages against the driver of the SUV that stuck his wife, Joni Beaudry.

Beaudry, 55, of Mount Prospect, was crossing Central Road at Weller Lane in the crosswalk about 9:41 a.m. June 10, 2016 when she was struck by a black Lexus SUV, according to Mount Prospect police.

Beaudry was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and driving too fast for conditions, police said. Beaudry activated a crossing signal at the intersection before crossing the street and the driver, who was traveling 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, did not stop while driving east through the crossing.

Police also found that Beaudry’s actions were a contributing factor to the collision. State traffic law requires pedestrians to enter the roadway only when it is safe to do so, police said.

The two-count suit alleges the driver caused Beaudry’s death by failing to keep a look out for pedestrians and driving carelessly. A second count seeks damages under survival action, which claims Beaudry would have been entailed to damages for pain and suffering had she survived.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia