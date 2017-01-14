Jimmy Butler Back For Bulls, Dwyane Wade To Rest Sunday

By Cody Westerlund–

CHICAGO (CBS) — After missing two games with an illness, Bulls wing Jimmy Butler will be back in the lineup Saturday when Chicago hosts New Orleans.

Unlike Butler, forward Nikola Mirotic isn’t recovered yet from his illness. He’ll miss Saturday’s game and also won’t travel with Chicago for Sunday’s game at Memphis. He missed the past two games.

“It’s nasty,” Hoiberg said of the flu bug. “It seems like there’s a lot of it going around the league.”

Butler lost 10 pounds while sick, Hoiberg said. The Bulls scrimmaged for a while Friday to help get his wind back.

Guard Dwyane Wade will play Saturday but rest Sunday as the Bulls continue to use a cautious approach on back-to-backs. Wade won’t travel with the team to Memphis.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will play Saturday after missing the previous game with a hip injury.