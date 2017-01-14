BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Jimmy Butler Sets Tone Early, Dwyane Wade Closes It Late In Bulls Win

January 14, 2017 7:38 PM By Cody Westerlund
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Cody Westerlund, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler

By Cody Westerlund–

CHICAGO (CBS) — By his own admission, the last four or five days for Bulls wing Jimmy Butler were “hell” as he was primarily confined to his home while dealing with a nasty illness. It was something along those lines as well for his team, which entering Saturday had lost three in a row, the last two without Butler and the first with him being only a shell of himself.

And so it was that everyone was all smiles after Chicago’s 107-99 win against visiting New Orleans on Saturday at the United Center, Butler because he was hooping again instead of being bed-ridden with an upset stomach and the Bulls because they had their star back. Full of energy from the start, Butler scored 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting and added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Bulls, who were reminded of just how much he meant, if they’d in some way ever forgotten.

“That’s a huge sign on the importance of a player obviously to a team is what mean and how much you miss them when they’re not in the lineup,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Jimmy, for us, we’re so much better with him on the floor.”

Butler came down sick Monday, when he was ineffective in a loss to the Thunder and sent home early. The Bulls left him in Chicago as they lost a pair of games on the East Coast, the first two games of the season he’d missed.

Chicago’s offense was solid for much of a loss Tuesday at Washington before stagnating Thursday at New York. With Rajon Rondo relegated to the bench and then second unit in this new year, Butler had often been the de facto point guard for the Bulls of late. While he wasn’t in as many pick-and-roll actions Saturday, he once again was the fulcrum and anchor of an offense that had 22 assists to just 10 turnovers.

For this season, the Bulls have a +3.0 net rating (plus/minus per 100 possessions) with Butler on the floor and a -10.9 net rating with him off of it.

“Jimmy, he does everything,” Hoiberg said. “The thing that’s most overlooked with Jimmy, I think we’ve talked about this a lot, a lot of those guys that are putting up these types of numbers are not guarding the other team’s best player. Jimmy goes out every night and takes pride in that role. That’s what makes him one of the top players in this league.”

Added Butler: “I felt good. I had a lot of energy. I guess that’s what rest will do for you. I’m just happy to be somewhat healthy. I feel incredible right now.”

While it was Butler who set the tone early, it was guard Dwyane Wade who took over late. After shooting 2-of-13 through the first three quarters, Wade went off late, scoring 17 of his 22 points in the final frame on 7-of-11 shooting. He had his mid-range game going and also got to the bucket on several occasions.

“He wasn’t making shots early, but he kept with it, and that’s what we need,” Butler said. “Those shots that he takes, they’re going to go in, as they did (late). We feed the monster on this roster.

“My man was doing his thing, and he was vintage D-Wade.”

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for CBSChicago.com and covers the Bulls. He’s also the co-host of the @LockedOnBulls podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes and Stitcher. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund.

More from Cody Westerlund

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia