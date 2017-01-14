BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Maryland Beats Illinois, 62-56

January 14, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Illinois Fighting Illini, Maryland Terrapins

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored a career-high 19 points and led Maryland to a 62-56 win over Illinois on Saturday.

Maryland (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) faced a better team than the one it dominated early in the season, but a sloppy second half from the Illini allowed the Terrapins to come back and hold off the Illini in the final five minutes.

The Terrapins had a cold start, including a 3-for-13 first half from beyond the arc, but Maryland responded to shoot 43 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range to make up for earlier mistakes.

Shooting wasn’t the only offensive area where Maryland controlled the pace, as the Terrapin bigs held a 32-14 advantage in the paint.

Melo Trimble and Jaylen Brantley each added 12 points.

Maverick Morgan led the way for Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) with 15 points and five rebounds.

The Illini got production from numerous different players but inconsistency in the second half, including a scoring drought that last longer than seven minutes, stalled Illinois from holding on to a lead that was as large as 11.

Leron Black scored 14 points and added nine rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrpains continue to look good after their loss to Nebraska. Maryland enters a relatively easy stretch in the Big Ten before things kick into gear.

Illinois: The Illini couldn’t get their revenge after they were blown out at Maryland earlier this season. Illinois has a few hard games before entering an easier stretch.

UP NEXT

Maryland goes back on the road after a little break, traveling to Iowa on Thursday.

Illinois will face a difficult test when it travels to Purdue on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia