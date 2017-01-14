Police: 1 Dead, 1 Critical After Shooting Inside Englewood Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday inside an Englewood neighborhood home on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:30 a.m., five or six people went into the house in the 6000 block of South Carpenter and opened fire, hitting both victims multiple times, police said.

The man, thought to be between 25 and 35 years old, was dead at the scene, police said. The 26-year-old woman was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the death.

