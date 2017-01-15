BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

$100K Bond For Woman Who Crashed Stolen Vehicle In Portage Park

January 15, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: bond, portage park, stolen vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with stealing a vehicle Thursday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood and crashing it on the same Northwest Side block.

Edita Mujkovic was charged with felony vehicular hijacking, according to Chicago Police. Her bond was set at $100,000 at a court appearance.

About 8:30 a.m., the owner left his vehicle warming up with its keys inside in the 4800 block of West Warwick and Mujkovic got inside and drove off, according to police. She struck five parked vehicles on the same block before crashing into a house.

Mujkovic was expected to appear in court again Thursday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

