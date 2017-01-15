Des Plaines Man Dies After 40-Foot Fall While Working

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 60-year-old man died after falling 40 feet at a job site Friday afternoon in Rockport.

Brian Cummings, of Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet at 2:52 p.m., according to the Will County coroner’s office.

An autopsy on Saturday found he suffered from multiple injuries due to a fall, authorities said. A final ruling on manner of death is pending an investigation.

Crest Hill police are investigating the death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)