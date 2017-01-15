Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Finds Suspect Hiding Under Tarp

BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

January 15, 2017
CHICAGO (CBS) — A K-9 team from the Lake County sheriff’s office helped find a domestic battery suspect who ran away from officers early Sunday in the northern suburbs.

About 12:40 a.m., someone called 911 to report a domestic battery happening inside a vehicle on the side of the westbound I-94 off-ramp at Route 60 in Mettawa, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Police responded and found a stolen vehicle, but 30-year-old Jermaine D. Ausley had already run away.

Deputy John Forlenza and his canine partner Dax responded and began tracking Ausley’s scent, according to the sheriff’s office.

Canine Dax (Credit: Lake County sheriff’s office)

They tracked the scent east to the 1900 block of Amberley Court in Lake Forest, where Dax found Ausley hiding under a tarp in an outbuilding, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody.

Ausley, of Chicago, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, obstructing a peace officer, criminal trespass to building and criminal trespass to vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $40,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.

