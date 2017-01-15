BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Man Struck By Vehicle In Chicago Lawn In Critical Condition

January 15, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Lawn, Person Struck By Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 49-year-old man was struck by a vehicle after walking into the street in between two parked vehicles in the 6000 block of South California at 10:50 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and no citations were issued.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

